Boston Celtics fans are in shambles right now after watching their team squander a golden opportunity to make history on Monday night. Instead of being the first team in NBA history to come back from being down 0-3 in a seven-game series, the Celtics have now been ousted from the NBA Playoffs after a devastating Game 7 loss against the Miami Heat. To make matters worse, Jimmy Butler and Co. ended up blowing out Boston on their own home floor, 103-84.

Unsurprisingly, the mean streets of Twitter were out and about after watching the Celtics lose miserably on Monday night. The keyboard warriors took aim at Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as the pair once again came short this season.

Tatum, who injured his ankle in the first play of the game, was definitely not the player the Celtics needed him to be in this one. NBA Twitter had to let him know:

Jayson Tatum trying to help the celtics win game 7

pic.twitter.com/YjaO4WY2vK — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) May 30, 2023

Derrick White cleaning out Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum’s locker after the Celtics lose pic.twitter.com/3eYKewVNBl — iregretlikingsports (@Jimmy2424555) May 30, 2023

game 7 jayson tatum pic.twitter.com/4cZEff8bXH — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) May 30, 2023

Jayson Tatum when the lights are too bright:

pic.twitter.com/Tczw4vtD9H — ᴷⁱⁿᵍ'ˢ ᴿᵃⁿˢᵒᵐ 👑 (@cc33_rl) May 30, 2023

You have to give Tatum some sort of credit for playing through what looked like a nasty ankle injury. He was wincing in pain all game long, and it definitely played a role in his lackluster performance in the Celtics’ most important game of the season.

Jaylen Brown wasn’t hurt, though, but the fans felt like it was him who was nursing some sort of injury in Game 7:

Respect to Jaylen Brown for playing like he was the hurt one! — Coleeee (@Coleee522) May 30, 2023

Boston fans outside Jaylen Brown house pic.twitter.com/36PSPoNMm5 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 30, 2023

Jaylen Brown without Jayson Tatum to carry him pic.twitter.com/G9ei6BUrwA — trace (@tracedontmiss) May 30, 2023

Jaylen Brown: “Don’t let us win game 8” pic.twitter.com/kim8RhqJRy — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) May 30, 2023

Jaylen Brown dribbling package pic.twitter.com/488tTLsJiu — Deuce (@DeuceThomas) May 30, 2023

This has got to hurt for Celtics fans, and this loss is going to sting for quite a while. The same is going to be the case for Boston’s superstar duo, who quite possibly, may have just played their last game together on the same team.