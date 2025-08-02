The Baltimore Ravens' search to replace former kicker Justin Tucker in 2025 appears to be nearing a conclusion. With their first of three preseason games approaching, Baltimore released undrafted free agent John Hoyland from its offseason roster.

The Ravens released Hoyland on Saturday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported. Hoyland, a Wyoming alum from Broomfield, Colorado, was a former two-time All-Mountain West during his collegiate career. His release makes 2025 sixth-round pick Tyler Loop the only kicker on the roster, barring any future signings.

Although Hoyland joined the team at the right time, the Ravens' investment in Loop stacked the odds against him from the start. Loop was never a shoo-in to win the job, but gained traction among the fan base when clips of his practice kicks went viral on social media.

Baltimore released Tucker, who was once considered the consensus best kicker in the league, in May. The 35-year-old's performance had declined in recent years, but the biggest factor in the decision was the multiple sexual harassment allegations against him. Tucker remains a free agent despite being the NFL's all-time field goal percentage leader.

The Ravens can still potentially add another kicker in the coming weeks to compete with Loop, particularly with the preseason being a key measuring test for the position. Even if that happens, Loop is now the overwhelming favorite to be the team's kicker in 2025.

Ravens' Tyler Loop positioned to replace Justin Tucker in 2025

Replacing an all-time great like Tucker will be a daunting challenge, but Loop is making a strong case to be the league's next elite kicker. The Arizona alum has been showing off his strong leg all offseason and turned heads when the Ravens posted a clip of him effortlessly drilling a 68-yard field goal in practice.

Loop from 68 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YYyhACBu8T — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 25, 2025

There is more to kicking than drilling stand-still field goals, but Loop already has the confidence of his coaches, teammates and fans. With a strong preseason, he will all but lock up the job.

While replacing Tucker's name is a tall task, Loop has a good chance of being an upgrade from the eight-time All-Pro. Tucker made just 22 of his 30 field goal attempts in 2024, a disastrous career-low 73.3 percent clip. He also missed two extra points, resulting in a career-low 126 points on the year.