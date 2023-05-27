A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Once again, the season will be on the line for the Boston Celtics on Saturday night when they take on the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. After going down 0-3 in the series, Jayson Tatum and Co. have done an excellent job in starving off elimination for two consecutive games, and they will now need to make it three straight on Saturday night if they hope to keep their title hopes alive this season.

When asked if he’s feeling extra nervous ahead of this do-or-die contest, Tatum got brutally honest in his response. The Celtics superstar admitted that there’s a certain level of anxiety within him at the moment, but that it’s not entirely different from how he usually feels before each and every game of the season:

“I get nervous before every game,” Tatum said. “Not like scared, but a healthy level of anxiousness. First game of the season against [the Philadelphia 76ers] until now. I get nervous for every game.”

(via @CelticsCLNS)pic.twitter.com/hI9IVR2YKI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 27, 2023

Obviously, though, there’s a lot more at stake in Game 6. The Celtics’ season will literally come to an end if they lose, which only means that defeat is not an option for Tatum. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old remains completely unfazed:

“I guess it’s more stakes,” Tatum said. “More to gain, more to lose. But I get nervous and anxious before every game. I guess it’s just me being excited for every game.”

Jayson Tatum seems to be exuding more confidence right now as opposed to a feeling of nervousness or anxiousness. He is well aware of what he and his team are capable of. He also knows that the Celtics have what it takes to win Game 6 and perhaps be the first team to ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit.