The San Diego Padres wasted no time making a splash before the MLB trade deadline, acquiring veteran slugger Ryan O’Hearn from the Baltimore Orioles in a deal designed to add depth and versatility. Now in San Diego, O’Hearn made his first public comments since the move — and he didn’t hold back. The eighth-year veteran’s reaction revealed just how thrilled he is to join a team built to win now.

The club's deadline acquisitions, which also included Ramon Laureano and JP Sears, have re-energized a team already making a strong playoff push. O’Hearn, a 32-year-old left-handed bat, was hitting .283 with 13 home runs and 43 RBIs in 94 games before the trade. Speaking to 97.3 The Fan — and later shared by the station on X (formerly known as Twitter) — O’Hearn called the past day “hectic” but emphasized his excitement.

In a video posted by the station in California, the left-handed slugger was asked how he felt about the cross-country move and his initial reaction to being traded to the Padres. His answer left no doubt about his mindset.

“Hectic, but I kind of prepared myself a little bit for it and couldn't be more excited to come here and get to play baseball in paradise. Excited—really good team. A lot of amazingly talented players on this team, veterans especially. This roster is absolutely loaded. But yeah, very excited to come here and help out and fill in wherever I can.”

O’Hearn's versatility fits perfectly into the Padres roster moves, as he can play first base, corner outfield, or slot in as a designated hitter. With key injuries and a packed schedule ahead, he’s expected to contribute immediately — possibly as soon as Saturday’s game vs. the Cardinals.

When asked what he brings to the team, the 32-year-old emphasized effort over flash.

“I'm gonna play hard every day. I like to put the ball in play, don’t like to strike out. I like to get after it, hustle. I’m just going to show up, play hard every day, and be myself. However I can help the team, that’s what I’m here for.”

San Diego, now 61-49 and sitting three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, hold the No. 2 NL Wild Card spot and continue to build momentum. With an 8-4 record over their last 12 games, O’Hearn’s arrival only boosts their odds. He joins a clubhouse loaded with experience and expectation, and his comments reflect a player who knows what this moment means.