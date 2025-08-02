Cleveland Guardians slugger Steven Kwan is tipping his cap to the city of Cleveland. Kwan ended up staying with the Guardians after he received a lot of trade speculation, before the MLB trade deadline. He received a warm reception from the team's fans before a game on Friday against the Minnesota Twins.

“It was really special. I love this city, love this organization,” Kwan said, per MLB.com. “Love everything that they've offered me. I just really want to win for them and get in the postseason. And once you get in, anything can happen. So I think that's our mission right now.”

Kwan was receiving interest from several teams looking for an outfielder. This season, Kwan is hitting at a .287 batting average with nine home runs and 38 RBIs. He played a big role for the team in a win Friday over the Twins, who dealt several players before the trade deadline.

Teams reportedly interested in trading for Kwan included the Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. The trade deadline was this past Thursday.

The Guardians want Steven Kwan to be a part of their rebuild

Cleveland is having a disappointing campaign, despite being second in the American League Central. The Guardians are just 55-54 on the season.

Kwan is doing his part to help the offense. He has posted 117 hits this campaign so far, on 407 total at-bats.

“What I can confirm for Steven is that not only do we have a profound appreciation for what he's able to contribute on the baseball field and in the clubhouse,” Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said, per MLB.com, “but so does the rest of Major League Baseball. We are really excited that he will continue to be with us moving forward.”

The Guardians are still well-within striking distance for an American League wild card berth. Cleveland is three games behind in the Wild Card standings, heading into Saturday's action.

Cleveland is in action against the Twins again on Saturday.