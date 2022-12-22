By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

There’s been a lot for Boston Celtics fans to cheer about this season. They have the second best record in the NBA at 22-9. They have shown no lingering effects of having their head coach Ime Udoka suspended for the entire season. Their offense has been historic and demolishing teams all season. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have emerged as arguably the best duo in the league and Tatum in particular is playing at an MVP-level. The team appears dead set on getting back to the NBA Finals. But on Wednesday, the Celtics found themselves in a big hole at home against the Indiana Pacers and their home fans made sure to let them know how they felt.

Celtics fans are booing. 😳 pic.twitter.com/5HIN6KTgU0 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 22, 2022

The Celtics found themselves down 42-22 at the end of the first quarter and the Pacers kept up that lead through halftime. But in the third quarter, the Celtics managed to cut into that lead and had pulled to within 94-83 heading into the fourth quarter. Perhaps they will give their fans a reason to turn those boos into cheers.

In any case, even if they come up short in their comeback against the Pacers, the Celtics remain one of the top teams in the league and a favorite to emerge from the Eastern Conference. Every time has bad nights and this just happened to be one for the Celtics.

Coming into Wednesday’s game, Jayson Tatum was averaging a career-high 30.2 points per game, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 47 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three-point range. Jaylen Brown was averaging a career-high 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three-point range.