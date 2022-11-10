By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Published 15 hours ago



Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics reached a new level of scary after destroying the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Tatum and running mate Jaylen Brown scored 31 and 30 points, respectively, to lead the charge for the Celtics. Detroit had no answer for the duo as Boston dominated from start to finish for the 128-112 victory.

In the process, the Celtics improved their offensive rating to 118.5 this season. As Stat Muse noted, that is the best mark for any team since the NBA merger 47 years ago.

Boston’s offense was in the Top 10 last campaign, but it was through defense that the franchise was able to reach the NBA Finals. This time, while they are trying to figure things out defensively in the absence of Robert Williams III, they have taken their scoring to the next level.

The challenge for Jayson Tatum and co. now is to maintain the same production throughout the grueling 82-game season, not to mention keeping up the same intensity against the higher seeded teams. The Celtics have yet to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks, while they have already lost their two games so far against the second-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sure enough, there is reason to be optimistic for the Beantown faithful. Tatum and Brown are meshing well nicely (and making history along the way), and they are getting some significant help from Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and the rest of the bench unit.