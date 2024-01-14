Jayson Tatum was discontent with his ejection, but it will not stop his team's momentum.

The Boston Celtics earned a statement 145-113 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Jayson Tatum stuffed the sheet with stats, but not as much as he could have. The Celtics forward was ejected late in the matchup as the game winded down. Of course, he voiced his discontent with the call after the game.

Jayson Tatum opens up about his late-game ejection in the Celtics-Rockets game

Tatum gave his thoughts on the call in a post-game press conference:

“I didn't appreciate or like the no calls on those last two drives. I'm a very self-aware person. I understand the time and score…the game was pretty much over. Just had to stand up for myself, said my piece, got ejected, and that was it,” Tatum explained, per SB Nations' Noa Dalzell.

The star forward had a productive game before his late ejection. Tatum nearly matched his season averages, ending the night with 27 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Moreover, he shot a blazing 57% on three-pointers and notched one block and one steal.

His partner-in-crime, Jaylen Brown, was just as hot. Brown finished the contest with 32 points and six rebounds, shooting 66% percent on threes. He was also active on the defensive side of the floor, totaling two blocks and two steals.

Boston improved their record to 30-9 after the dominant win. They remain in first place in the Eastern Conference Standings. As the mid-season point approaches, Boston looks to be in a comfortable position. However, they cannot take their foot off the gas if they want to win an NBA title.

The Celtics will take the court again on Jan. 15th against the Toronto Raptors.