The Dallas Cowboys' offseason suddenly got a lot murkier with Micah Parsons' recent trade request. While the team still hopes that it can mend the fences, NFL insider Dianna Russini does not see it getting resolved any time soon.

After months of pent-up frustration, Parsons finally requested a trade with a cryptic goodbye message to Dallas on social media Friday morning. The sudden outburst was reportedly the result of the Cowboys' refusal to talk to the edge-rusher's agents and representatives, according to Russini on her ‘Scoop City' podcast.

“Dallas still won’t engage with Parsons' representation at all,” Russini said. “So, essentially, at this point, you have to look at it as until the Dallas Cowboys want to reach out to his reps, they’re not going to be able to get a deal done. At this point right now there is a lot of frustration from both sides as they head into week two of training camp. Parsons, of course, we’ve seen him all week, is present, but he’s not participating in any on-field work. Of course in his final year of his rookie deal and teams around the league, they know how dicey things are in Dallas, and they’re planning on calling the Cowboys to see if the team is actually open to moving Parsons.”

Parsons held out of the Cowboys' OTAs and minicamp but has attended their first week of training camp. Typically, similar situations can be resolved with the desired contract, but Parsons' message seemed to convey a firm ending.

Dianna Russini updates Cowboys' stance on Micah Parsons

Shortly after Parons confirmed his trade request — or, more accurately, a demand — Russini provided an update on the Cowboys' internal thoughts. Despite the grim message, Dallas still has “no intention” of trading Parsons, per Russini on X, formerly Twitter.

Russini confirmed that despite that stance, teams are expected to reach out to the Cowboys and send in offers for Parsons. The two-time All-Pro mentioned multiple times in his message that he “no longer” wants to be in Dallas, seemingly confirming that nothing will convince him to ever suit up for the team again.

If the Cowboys continue to stand their ground, Parsons appears ready to hold out of the 2025 regular season. The star pass-rusher does not seem prepared to return to the field without a long-term extension, preferably with another organization.