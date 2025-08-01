On Friday, Washington D.C. and the Washington Commanders fan base received great news. The city has approved a vote to begin preparation for a new 3.8 billion stadium project.

“The D.C. City Council approves, by a 9-3 vote, the $3.8 billion project to build a new 65,000-seat stadium for the Washington Commanders, along with an adjacent entertainment district. Team will spend $2.7B on the stadium; the city will spend $1.1B on infrastructure/parking.”

David Aldridge continued with his thread.

“The amended bill got across the finish line after the team committed to additional union jobs at a second hotel in the entertainment district, following initial commitments by the team for union work at the stadium site and one hotel in the entertainment district.”

“A second and final vote will occur on September 17. Multiple Council members said the team has to agree before then to more stringent penalties if it does not complete the mixed-use construction of the 6,000 homes that are in the deal by the current expected timeline of 2040.”

Very recently, Washington Brass. had been nervous that President Donald Trump would block the new stadium deal. Good news, that did not happen. Here is what the President said last week.

“I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’ and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,’ I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington.”

It's safe to say, Trump, along with many Americans, isn't fond of the name change.

Here is what Managing Partner Josh Harris said after the first vote.

Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris after the first vote to approve the RFK Stadium Bill: pic.twitter.com/9Cgl9RJeeT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2025

This good news is what the fanbase needed. Fans are going through it right now as star receiver Terry McLaurin has requested a trade from the Commanders. He is not satisfied with his contract, as most players are in this type of situation.

