Micah Parsons sent massive ripple effects across the NFL Friday. One likely bound to attract the attention of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher requested a trade. The perennial Pro Bowler Parsons himself sent out a lengthy social media post indicating his desire to leave.

Thank you Dallas 🦁👑 🙏🏾! I pic.twitter.com/EUnEj9uRUt — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 1, 2025

The NFL world quickly reacted, including fellow Pro Bowl teammate CeeDee Lamb.

Never fails dawg.

Just pay the man what you owe em. No need for the extra curricular 😒 — CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) August 1, 2025

But Parsons wanting out becomes music to the ears of several NFL teams. Including ones itching for additional pass rush help. Or the ones already tired of watching Parsons terrorize their quarterback.

How do the Raiders fit into this scenario? Vegas can make up for lost time by putting together a perfect proposal for Jerry Jones and company.

Raiders can make up for major trade of 2018

The Silver and Black once endured a similar situation Dallas and Parsons face. Khalil Mack sent shockwaves by leaving Oakland via trade. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reflected back on that blockbuster move — and how it intertwines with Parsons.

“When 27-year-old Khalil Mack was traded from Oakland to Chicago, the Bears gave up two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a sixth-round pick for Mack, a second-round pick, and a conditional fifth-round pick,” Schefter brought up on X (formerly Twitter).

Parsons is near the age of Mack when he became a Bear.

“Now the 26-year-old Parsons — who is one of only two players in NFL history to register a dozen-plus sacks in each of his first four NFL seasons, along with Reggie White — has now requested a trade,” Schefter added.

Time to see if the Raiders can attempt a similar move.

How Raiders can land Micah Parsons via the Cowboys

First off, Maxx Crosby is off limits. Pete Carroll himself ensured the star edge rusher is in Vegas for the long haul. Crosby's $106.5 million extension immediately makes him untradeable.

But Crosby needs help. All the more reason why Raider fans likely envision a Parsons/Crosby pairing.

Article Continues Below

But can owner Mark Davis, general manager John Spytek, even co-owner Tom Brady pull it off?

The Raiders hold first round selections for 2026 and 2027. They hold third rounders for the next three drafts too. Dallas already holds its third rounder for next season through the Pittsburgh Steelers. The George Pickens trade handed Dallas the future third rounder.

Outside of Crosby, the rest of the roster is cluttered with newcomers (including rookies) and players not even three years into the league. This rules out the Raiders trading a veteran on the team to sweeten the deal.

The trio of Spytek/Davis/Brady can attempt to prove their “all-in” motive in Sin City. They can hand their '26 and '27 first rounders to Jones and Dallas. Vegas can throw in a second or third rounder too from either one of those future draft classes. Jones and the Cowboys earn two first rounders for the next two drafts here.

But the Raiders can seek a draft pick from Dallas too. The Cowboys can send either their 2026 or 2027 second rounder to Vegas — ensuring the Silver and Black won't wait until day three of the draft to start making picks.

So to recap, here's a bold idea: Dallas gains the Raiders' 2026 and 2027 first rounders, plus their 2026 third round selection in a Parsons trade. Vegas includes the Cowboys' '26 second rounder in this move.

Dallas then enters the TJ Parker of Clemson sweepstakes — arguably the top pass rusher for the '26 class.

Raiders prevent additional scenario in landing Parsons

Crosby rose as a franchise face after falling to the fourth round of his draft class. But the franchise has delivered a bad history with edge rushers. More so on day one of the draft.

Clelin Ferrell arrived to Vegas as part of the Mack deal. The Clemson star became a bust and is no longer on the roster.

Jury's out still on Tyree Wilson. The 2023 top 10 pick faces a make-or-break year for the Raiders. Dallas likely won't be interested in adding Wilson either in a proposed Parsons deal.

Parsons prevents the front office from looking into pass rushers on night one of the draft. He forms a wicked duo with Crosby and sparks renewed enthusiasm for Raider Nation if this proposed deal gets created.