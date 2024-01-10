Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is not happy with the NBA's Last Two Minutes report regarding his team's loss to the Pacers.

On Monday evening, superstar forward Jayson Tatum watched from the sidelines as his Boston Celtics dropped to a still NBA-best record of 28-8 with a narrow road loss to the Indiana Pacers. The game was a rematch of the contest that had taken place between the Celtics and Pacers two nights prior, and although Tatum was forced to miss this one, his team still made things ultra-competitive courtesy of 40 points from running mate Jaylen Brown.

The game ended in controversy for several reasons. A foul was called on Pacers guard Buddy Hield with just seconds to go, which would have sent Brown to the free throw line. However, the officials ultimately overturned the call, giving the ball back to Indiana. On the ensuing possession, the Pacers earned three free throws after a foul was called on Boston's Kristaps Porzingis, giving the Pacers their 133-131 margin of victory.

On Tuesday, the NBA's official “Last Two Minutes” report came out, and it was controversial, to say the least. The league stated that the officials were correct in overturning the foul call on Hield but were incorrect in assessing Porzingis a foul. The officials also missed an illegal screen on Pacers big man Myles Turner with seconds to play.

After the report came out, Tatum took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his dismay.

Well this was some bs https://t.co/rF02xiGMFM — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 9, 2024

The Celtics are still firmly entrenched in first place in the Eastern Conference despite the loss, and they will hope to have Jayson Tatum back in the lineup on Wednesday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.