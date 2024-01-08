The Celtics will be shorthanded.

The Boston Celtics are facing the Indiana Pacers on the road for the second time in three days, but this time they'll be without star Jayson Tatum.

On Saturday, Tatum dropped 38 points in 38 minutes to lead the C's to a 118-101 win over Indy. Unfortunately, he'll miss out on Monday night's rematch, as he'll be resting due to a left ankle sprain. Celtics shooter Sam Hauser, who's played in every game this season, will also be out because of a right shoulder injury.

It's not all bad news for the Celtics though, as center Kristaps Porzingis is set to play. While the Latvian big man was in the lineup on Saturday, he only played six minutes before being sidelined with an eye injury. Porzingis never returned and ironically, former Celtic Aaron Nesmith was the one who poked him.

With Tatum out, Celtics star Jaylen Brown will have an opportunity to shine as well. The two-time All-Star is coming off a strong 31-point performance and the last time Tatum didn't play, Brown notched 31 points and 10 rebounds in a 120-118 win against the Toronto Raptors.

The C's haven't put out a clean injury report many times this season, yet they seem to be prioritizing health when necessary. Boston needs Tatum and its other stars for the long run, so the medical staff doesn't want to take any chances—especially when the Celtics have five games in the next eight days.

Regardless of the rest, Boston still sits atop the Eastern Conference standings with an NBA-best 28-7 record.