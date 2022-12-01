Published December 1, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

At this point, it is no longer surprising to hear Jayson Tatum’s name uttered in the same breath as that of Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird. Tatum has us singing his praises yet again after another remarkable feat during Wednesday’s matchup against the Miami Heat.

After reaching the 30-point mark yet again, Tatum is now the only player in Celtics history not named Larry Bird to have amassed the most 30-point games in a calendar month. This comes via ESPN Stats & Info on Twitter:

Jayson Tatum registers his ninth 30-point game in November, tied for his most in a calendar month in his career. Only Larry Bird (10 in March 1986, 11 in March 1988) has more 30-point games in a calendar month in Celtics history. pic.twitter.com/tM05ZTELyM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 1, 2022

Wednesday’s scoring outburst against the Heat marked Tatum’s ninth 30-point outing in November. Yes, you read that right. Jayson Tatum has eclipsed the 30-point mark no less than nine times in the span of 30 days.

For more context, Tatum played a total of 16 games in November. It would have been 17 if he didn’t sit out Sunday’s win over the Washington Wizards. During that span, the three-time All-Star has put up averages of 30.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks, while also connecting on 3.3 triples per game. To say that Tatum caught fire in November would be a huge understatement at this point.

Jayson Tatum will now want to keep it going for the Celtics in December with Boston currently in possession of the best record in the NBA. Tatum’s elite-level play has obviously been integral to his team’s success thus far and they will be relying on him heavily the rest of the way. Boston fans should be thankful for the fact that Tatum is more than willing to take on this lofty challenge.