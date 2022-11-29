The Boston Celtics did it all during their blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets. They racked up 140 points, had players set career highs, and tied an impressive league record.

After a 45-point first quarter from the Celtics, the game was over before it started. The Green Team shot an incredible 59.1 percent from the field and cashed in on 24 triples during the victory. This was the seventh straight game Boston has scored 16 or more 3-pointers, which ties an NBA record.

The Celtics hit 10 of those 3-pointers in the first quarter, tying a franchise record for their most in a single period.

To add to the record-setting win, Boston had a whopping 40 assists. It becomes the first team this season to achieve that feat, and the first Celtics squad to do so since December 19, 2008.

A huge part of those 40 assists was point guard Marcus Smart. He contributed a career-high 15 dimes to go along with 22 points and an astounding plus-minus rating of +44. The only player with a better rating on the night was star Jayson Tatum, as he posted 35 points while shooting about 54% from the field.

And the fun didn’t even end there, as the lopsided win also featured some entertaining jams from the Celtics.

First, the 33-year-old Blake Griffin turned back the clock with this jam reminiscent of his Lob City days:

Then in the third quarter, Celtics center Luke Kornet put Charlotte big Nick Richards on a poster:

Boston did all of this without the help of Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, as the two starters were rested for the matchup. The Celtics’ depth and red-hot offense allow them some wiggle room against teams like the Hornets, who are banged up and in the basement of the Eastern Conference. Now, they sit atop the East with a league-best 17-4 record.

Charlotte might not have been a challenge for the Celtics; however their next several games will include tough opponents like Miami, Brooklyn, Toronto, Phoenix and even Golden State.