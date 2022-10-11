Jack Harlow’s concert tour made its stop in Boston on Monday and there was one particular Boston Celtics superstar that was in attendance. Jayson Tatum was in the building to watch the show, and unsurprisingly, the rapper had to call him on stage — to the delight of the capacity crowd in attendance.

Harlow’s stage had a basketball hoop on it and Tatum was handed a ball when he got on stage. You all know what happened next (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Jayson Tatum knocks down the free throw in-front of a packed crowd during Jack Harlow’s concert in Boston🔥pic.twitter.com/IGlkZu3Y48 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 11, 2022

After hyping up the crowd, Tatum sank a clutch free-throw in front of a packed stadium. This isn’t anything new for the Celtics superstar as he’s made his fair share of clutch shots throughout his NBA career.

Along with Tatum, Celtics guard Payton Pritchard was in attendance, too. Unfortunately for him, he wasn’t as clutch as his superstar teammate was in front of Jack Harlow and the capacity crowd:

LFG!!! My sister was there. She also got a video of PP choking the free throw 😂. Made up for it with the dunk, however. pic.twitter.com/j30JzBg16S — Matt D-M (@matt_dm29) October 11, 2022

To be fair to Pritchard, he made up for the botched free throw with a two-handed dunk. He was probably afraid that he was going to miss a second attempt from the line.

Harlow is currently on his Come Home the Kids Miss You nationwide tour which also has stops in Atlanta, Miami, and Washington DC, to name a few. Jayston Tatum is clearly a big fan of the award-winning hip-hop icon, and he showed his full support on Monday night.

Tatum took some time off from the grueling preparations for the new season. So much has happened within the Celtics organization over the summer, and JT does deserve some time to himself before the new campaign tips off.