Nia Long’s ex makes Ime Udoka relationship claim after cheating scandal goes public

One of, if not the biggest victim that has emerged from Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal has to be the fiance of the Boston Celtics head coach, Nia Long. After all, it has to be devastating to hear all these unending and very high-profile narratives about your own man cheating on you with a co-worker.

As it turns out, however, Long is sticking by Udoka. This is according to her own ex, Massai Z. Dorsey (via Shawn Cohen of DailyMail.com):

“We talk as a family, and it’s all about unconditional love, and that’s what she’s giving him,” Dorsey told DailyMail.com, sharing his thoughts on the scandal in an exclusive interview. ‘We’re sticking by him 100%.”

Dorsey, who like Long is also an actor, continues to have a close relationship with his ex. The pair met on the set of Long’s NBC crime drama Third Watch many years ago, and they share a 21-year-old son together, whom they continue to co-parent. Apparently, their current relationship remains at a level wherein Long continues to share her most personal thoughts and feelings with Dorsey.

For his part, Massai had nothing bad to say about his ex’s current fiance. Dorsey acknowledged Udoka’s fault, but he also argued that the Celtics coach deserves a second chance:

“All I could say is good things about Ime,” Dorsey said. “He’s a good man. All these years. I’m happy he’s in my son’s life.” “Ime made a mistake. Every man needs another chance. Like the Bible says, the flesh is weak. He’s not a bad guy. Hopefully, he’s learned from this.”

Dorsey is not defending Udoka’s actions. However, he did say that he believes Udoka’s position as the Celtics head coach also comes with a lot of pressure:

“It’s easy to get to the top, but to stay at the top it takes a different type of person,” he said. “Right now in this season, you have to be very sensitive with women, unfortunately, because they hold the cards right now.”

The Celtics may have dropped the bomb on Udoka for his indiscretion, but the most important thing amid this entire scandal is that it looks like Ime Udoka won’t be losing his family over it.