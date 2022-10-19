The Boston Celtics may have endured a lot in the offseason, from recovering to their NBA Finals loss to more controversies that led to the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka. Despite that, however, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown gave the Beantown faithful a reason to believe that everything will be fine and that they will keep contending.

In their opening night showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tatum and Brown exploded for 35 points each to lead the Celtics to a 126-117 victory. Tatum himself had quite the night, adding 12 rebounds and four assists on the stat sheet. Brown, for his part, had three boards, three dimes and two steals.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum exploded to lead the Celtics to an Opening Night victory

Of course the two Celtics stars made history in the process. As NBA History pointed out, they are the first pair of teammates to each score 35 or more points in a season opener since 1969. The last duo to do it? Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West.

That’s a 53-year wait, which speaks volume of how rare it is to see a duo score that much, especially in a season opener.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown certainly made a statement with the Celtics’ win. They are on a mission to return to the NBA Finals and get the job done, and even without Ime Udoka and amid all the questions about the team’s stability, they showed everyone there is nothing to worry about.

It’s just the start of the season, with more basketball to be played in the 2022-23 season, but the Celtics certainly couldn’t wish for a better start than this.