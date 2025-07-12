After seven seasons with the Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. is embracing a new opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets. The change of scenery reunites him with a familiar face in Jordi Fernandez. The Nets head coach revealed what the 6-foot-10 forward will bring to the table.

“Mike brings positional size, rebounding, and a lot of scoring in different ways,” Fernandez said on the ESPN broadcast of Brooklyn's first Summer League game. “Obviously, I had been with Mike in Denver for five of my six years, and it’s exciting to have him back. Using the word veteran, don’t forget that Mike is 27 years old and he’ll be the oldest guy on our roster. The next guy I think will be Nic Claxton at 25. So that tells you how young we are and how much we can grow as a group. These guys are ready to work and compete.”

Porter Jr. joined the Nets alongside an unprotected 2032 Nuggets first-round pick in a trade for Cam Johnson. The 27-year-old recently said that he felt his ceiling had “plateaued” in Denver, and he is excited for what the future holds with Brooklyn.

Michael Porter Jr. reunited with Jordi Fernandez following trade to Nets

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) reacts before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena.
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Porter Jr. averaged 17.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 49/40/78 shooting splits over his last three seasons. However, he was limited to a complimentary role alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

The 27-year-old should have ample opportunity to expand his offensive game with the Nets, who are in the early stages of a rebuild. Outside of Cam Thomas, who remains unsigned in restricted free agency, Brooklyn's most proven commodities are Nic Claxton and Terance Mann. Neither is known as a high-level shot-creator.

As Fernandez noted, Porter Jr. enters the mix as one of Brooklyn's lone veterans. Cam Johnson emerged as the most respected voice in the Nets' locker room last season. Porter Jr.'s ability to replace that leadership will be critical for a team featuring an NBA-record five rookie first-round picks.

