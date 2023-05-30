Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics outscored the Miami Heat by one point in the third quarter of Game 7 as they battled back from an early game deficit. Unfortunately for Celtics fans, the team’s comeback fell flat as the fourth quarter wound down in Boston.

As fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum struggled to adjust due to an ankle injury suffered early, Jaylen Brown struggled with turnovers.

NFL Hall-of-Famer Shannon Sharpe trolled Brown on Twitter during the mistakes.

Jaylen Brown should open up a bakery with all them turnovers. His handles are AWFUL. #NBAConferenceFinals — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 30, 2023

Other readers began to pile on after Sharpe’s initial blast as the game entered its bitter final stages for Boston.

7 Turnovers in honor of Game 7🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Øwehs Burner (@OwehsBurner) May 30, 2023

The Celtics finished with 15 total turnovers on the night compared to the Heat’s 12. It was the timing of costly mistakes that did them in as the Heat took a commanding lead.

Tatum was held to 14 points, wincing as he ran down the court from injury in the game’s final moments. Brown finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

A third quarter flurry from guard Derrick White staked him to 18 points total for the game.

When the dust settled, the Celtics battled back from a 3-0 series deficit only to fail on the big stage yet again.

On the plus side, Tatum smashed a Larry Bird playoff record that stood for nearly four decades.

Poor shooting proved to be the Celtics’ undoing. The team shot just 9-for-42 from three-point range, compared to the Heat’s 14-for-28.

In the end, they met a fate similar to the Boston Bruins, who lost a Game 7 of their own last month to the Florida Panthers.