By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Robert Williams has yet to start a game for the Boston Celtics this season. The 25-year-old returned to action in mid-December following offseason surgery and he is currently working his way back to full fitness. To say that Williams is integral to the Celtics would be an understatement. Just ask Jaylen Brown.

According to Brown, Williams’ road to full strength is going to be key for the Celtics down the road. They did well to start the season without their starting center, but Brown is adamant that they will need Williams down the stretch if they want to contend for the title again this season:

“We need Rob,” Brown said, via Matt John of heavy.com. “Rob is amazing. Rob has a special ability on offense and defense, as we’ve been able to see a little bit this year, but especially last year. So the more we integrate him and use him, the better our team will be. We got off to a hot start with other guys playing a different type of ball, but I think down the line and in the playoffs, having Rob as a critical part of our offense and defense is necessary. I think that’s something we should take a look at as we get closer to the playoffs.”

Jayson Tatum has a similar view of Williams’ importance to the squad. In a previous interview, the Celtics superstar talked up what Williams brings to the table as well as how it’s necessary for him to be brought back into the starting lineup as soon as possible:

“Whether he starts or comes off the bench, [I] just want him on the floor,” Tatum said. “Want him healthy. And want to be on the floor with him at the same time as much as possible. So, you know, I’m gonna start, so I would like Rob to start, but, you know, whatever’s best for the team, he’ll do that. And, you know, as much as I can be on the court with him as possible, you know, I think [that] makes us better.”

Williams has dealt with a couple of major injuries over the past several months, which is why it comes as no surprise that the Celtics are taking a very cautious approach with their prized big man. Williams may have the innate ability to recover from injuries at a surprisingly rapid rate, but you can still be sure that Boston won’t be taking their chances on him — especially since they are well aware of the fact that he will be a key cog for them come playoffs time.