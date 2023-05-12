Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

It wasn’t pretty, but they got the job done. That is the story of the Boston Celtics’ spirited Game 6 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, forcing a Game 7 and putting them in position to replicate their 2022 second-round escape act. Game 6 was a slugfest defined by ugly turnovers and poor shooting, but in the end, it was Jayson Tatum who came alive and got the job done.

Through the first quarters, Tatum looked lifeless, and as a result, it looked like the Celtics were headed to a premature playoff exit. Tatum, entering the fourth quarter, had just three points on 1-13 shooting. In an elimination game, that kind of performance is simply inexcusable for someone who made the All-NBA First Team.

But clearly, something clicked during the intermission prior to the fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum put up 16 of the Celtics’ 24 fourth quarter points as they live to fight another day. And it sure looked like the trust Tatum’s teammates had in him paid off big time, as they encouraged their star to keep on shooting, for his shots were going to fall sooner than later. And fall through the net indeed they did.

“I feel like he deserves it. He was playing the game the right way. Me and Malcolm went up to him and told him, ‘you know, you’re making the right plays. You’re trying to feed your teammates. The game will reward you for that,'” Robert Williams III said, per NBC Sports Boston.

"Me and Malcolm went up to him and told him, 'you're playing the game the right way.'" Rob Williams on JT pic.twitter.com/Oa7ZMEkLgR — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 12, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Meanwhile, Malcolm Brogdon knows that stars rise to the occasion, and Jayson Tatum is as bright a star there is for the Celtics. Thus, he knows that he did not need to say much to help ignite Tatum’s monster fourth quarter effort.

“He’s not a guy that needs a lot of talking. He’s a guy that’s highly critical of himself — demands the highest level for himself. We know he’s always gonna bounce back. He’s a superstar. So he’s gonna make shots when we need him to make shots,” Brogdon said.

"He's not a guy that needs a lot of talking." Malcolm Brogdon talks Jayson Tatum's comeback performance pic.twitter.com/1n5I1cZI64 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 12, 2023

The Celtics looked dead in the water. But now, thanks to Tatum, they have new life heading into a winner-take-all Game 7 back in TD Garden on Saturday.