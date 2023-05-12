David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Boston Celtics needed a win on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers in their second round series of the NBA Playoffs in order to keep their season alive. They needed to go on the road in the Sixers building to do so. Things weren’t looking so good early on with Celtics star Jayson Tatum scoring only one point in the first half. Tatum turned it around in a big way in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter as the Celtics pulled off the 95-86 win to stave off elimination. After the game, Tatum spoke with ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth about his monster performance late in the game.

"I'm humbly, one of the best basketball players in the world. Go through struggles, go through slumps, it's a long game. Thankful I got some great teammates that held it down." 🗣️ Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/MlUub3GAEv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 12, 2023

“I’m humbly, one of the best basketball players in the world,” Tatum said. “Go through struggles, go through slumps, it’s a long game. Thankful I got some great teammates that held it down, Brogdon, JB, Smart, Al, and they all trust me. They tell me keep taking great looks, it’s gonna fall. Keep impacting the game in other ways. And all that mattered was we won this game. Give ourselves another chance to come back home for a Game 7.”

Jayson Tatum finished the game with 19 points, 16 of them coming in the fourth quarter, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocked shots. He shot 5-21 from the field, but 5-11 in the second half. He was 4-11 from the three-point line.

Throughout the NBA playoffs, Tatum has been averaging 26.9 points per game, 10.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 blocked shots with shooting splits of 45.4 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from the three-point line and 86.6 percent from the free-throw line.