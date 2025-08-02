The Minnesota Twins were one of Major League Baseball's biggest sellers at the trade deadline. Rocco Baldelli saw many of his main contributors sent to other teams. Minnesota sent Carlos Correa to the Houston Astros in one of Thursday's biggest moves. While their roster was gutted, Byron Buxton and Joe Ryan remain, despite trade rumors surrounding both.

Buxton's injury has held him out for a week. During that time, the Twins roster underwent massive changes. Now, he, Ryan, and Bailey Ober are the last three All-Star level talents left on the team. Thursday represented a big step backward for Minnesota as an organization. For a team that has not been contenders for a while, this year's trade deadline was a tough pill to swallow.

Despite the current morale around the team, Twins fans can lean on Buxton as a steadying presence. The All-Star outfielder recommitted to Minnesota, telling fans that he won't abandon the team just because it is struggling.

“It's part of baseball, the business side of it,” Buxton said about the trade deadline. “Just cause we go through these tough roads or whatever, it is what it is. We'll be better once we get on the other end of it and figure things out a little bit more. Indecision will talk a little bit more, but I ain't goin' no where.”

Buxton's injury-riddled career has not stopped him from emerging as the Twins' leader on the field and in the clubhouse. Despite scattered interest in trade rumors, the outfielder was off the table when teams talked to Minnesota. Even though Ryan had teams pursuing him as well, the Twins shut down those conversations as well.

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli and the front office have their work cut of for them. However, hearing that Buxton has bought into the team and its future is a comforting thought. However, he is just one player and the Twins need to do a lot to return to relevancy for good.