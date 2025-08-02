The Tampa Bay Lightning made a couple of serious moves in free agency a year ago when they inked high-scoring left wing Jake Guentzel and also said goodbye to their captain and franchise leading scorer Steven Stamkos. There were no such blockbuster moves this year.

However, the Lightning made several moves that should pay off in the future, including one that could be very important in the 2025-26 season. The Lightning reacquired center Yanni Gourde from the Seattle Kraken prior to the NHL trade deadline. It appeared to be a short-term move because Gourde — a third- or fourth-line center — was scheduled to be a free agent in the offseason.

However, the Lightning was not about to let him go a second time. Gourde signed a six-year, $14 million contract extension. While it's debatable whether Gourde will stay with the Lightning and fulfill all six years of the deal, he can feel secure that he will be able to contribute for at least three years.

Gourde scored a goal and added 13 assists in his 21 regular season games with the Lightning last year. He is a full-service center who is tough for opponents to compete against and he can play sharp defense and also contribute on offense.

Early in his career, Gourde was a demon in the face-off circle, winning 53.4 percent of the draws in 2018-19 and 54.1 percent the following year. While his numbers have not reached that level since, he is still competitive. He won 49.6 percent last year with both the Kraken and the Lightning. If Gourde reaches that level again as a fourth-line center next season, that would be an excellent achievement for both the player and the team.

Gourde brings leadership to Lightning locker room

There is a certain level of achievement and status that accompanies Gourde every step of the way. He is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, having won both titles with the Lightning in 2020 and '21. He has played in the most important games against the toughest competition and he has thrived under those circumstances.

In the 2019 playoffs, he scored 7 goals and 7 assists for 14 points in 25 postseason games. He was credited with 49 hits, 8 blocked shots and had a 16-10 edge on the takeaway-giveaway table.

The following year also saw him deliver a winning performance with 6 goals and 1 assist in 23 playoff games. He delivered 27 hits, 10 blocked shots and had an 18-10 edge on the takeaway-giveaway table.

Head coach Jon Cooper was thrilled when the Lightning brought Gourde back because he understands the edges that the 5-foot-9, 178-pound center brings every time he steps on the ice and into the locker room.

“He just has a ton of attributes that scream he is a Bolt,” Cooper said. “Obviously, we have a history with him, and having the success we had, he just brings an element. His physical stature doesn’t matter, it’s the size of his heart.”

Positive reaction to Gourde returning to Lightning

Bringing Gourde back to the Lightning was extremely good news among his teammates. Anthony Cirelli, who centers the team's No. 2 line, reached out to Gourde when he heard rumors that he was on his way back to the team.

“Tony was like, ‘Are you coming here?' and I'm like, ‘I don't know, I wish I could tell you',” Gourde said. “But once I found out it was awesome and I'm so excited to be back here. This feels like home. There is a standard and you have to respect that. The culture here is winning and I am super excited to be back and to participate in this journey here.”

The Lightning appear to be a very balanced team. There is no doubt that opponents have to be concerned every time the top line of Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point step on the ice. These players can dominate any game. However, there may be a natural reaction for the concentration level to go down when the fourth line is on the ice, and Gourde can make opponents pay like few other bottom six centers.