Whether or not Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum could score in bunches at the NBA level was never in question. However, when he was forced to become more of a playmaker than a scorer in the 2022 NBA Finals, he came up short. The five-time All-Star learned from those failures and created for others at an excellent rate just two years later, winning the 2024 NBA Finals in order to capture the Celtics' first championship in over 15 years.

During Boston's dominant postseason run, Tatum led his squad in points, rebounds, and assists. In the Finals, he recorded 36 assists through five games while Dallas Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving—often considered the best passers in the NBA—posted 28 and 25 assists, respectively. And when the Celtics were aiming to finish the Mavs off in Game 5, Tatum got the job done during the closeout win while becoming the first player in franchise history to have over 30 points and 10 assists in an NBA Finals game.

Tatum can still score, but he demonstrated this season that he can also make those around him better and break down double teams when necessary. His evolution even caught the attention of an anonymous Team USA coach, per The Old Man and The Three Podcast.

“Won't say his name, one of the coaches came up to me and said that him and a lot of other coaches watched throughout the playoffs and were so impressed by my willingness to dominate in all areas,” he said. “On the nights that I wouldn't have great shooting nights, could I get 14 rebounds? Could I get assists? Could I guard the big man? And to see my growth from early in my career … [when I'd] maybe shut down or be frustrated about [bad shooting nights] instead of trying to figure out other ways to win. To hear him come and tell me that, it meant a lot.”

Although Tatum didn't disclose the source of this compliment, there are only so many coaches it could be. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is at the helm for Team USA and since he showed Tatum a lot of pressure in the 2022 NBA Finals, which saw the C's fall to the Dubs in six games, perhaps he's best suited to speak on his development.

In addition, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who is an assistant for Team USA, should be well-versed on Tatum's game. The Heat have faced the Celtics in four of the last five postseasons and Tatum and company eliminated his squad in five games in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Like Kerr, Spoelstra has used swarming defensive schemes to slow Tatum down in the past, yet that wasn't very effective this time around. In Game 1 of the quick series, the St. Louis native notched his first career playoff triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Another current NBA coach on Team USA's staff is Los Angeles Clippers lead Tyronn Lue. The former Celtics assistant hasn't encountered Tatum as much in the league, however, he's actually related to the 26-year-old. Tatum's father, Justin Tatum, is a first cousin to Lue, meaning the Clippers coach has been familiar with his relative's basketball career for many years.

The final member of Team USA's staff is Gonzaga Bulldogs coach Mark Few. The legendary college coach doesn't have as much of a connection to Tatum, who played just one season in the NCAA for the Duke Blue Devils. That doesn't mean he can't recognize on-court maturation when he sees it.

How Jayson Tatum gels with Team USA

There's no shortage of talent on Team USA heading into the 2024 Summer Olympics, so fit is just as important as star power.

With players like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, and other high-profile scorers, there won't be as many shots to go around for the rest of the roster. If Tatum's 2023-24 season revealed anything, it's that he can contribute to a winning team in more ways than just scoring. He can defend at a high level, rebound with the best of them, and find the open man when necessary.

Tatum exemplified that in his first outing with the current iteration of Team USA. During America's 86-72 exhibition win over Canada on Wednesday, he finished with eight points, two assists, one rebound, one block, and one steal in just 17 minutes of play.

Productive stat lines like that should help the USA overcome its global opponents, who've only improved in recent years. While the United States is still the team to beat at the moment, a disappointing finish in the 2023 FIBA World Cup and the rise of non-American superstars in the NBA points to Olympic basketball becoming more and more competitive.

In fact, Team USA will square off with one of those foreign superstars, as three-time MVP and Denver Nuggets champion Nikola Jokic will lead his home country of Serbia in the Paris Olympics. Serbia, as well as Puerto Rico and South Sudan, are in Group C along with the United States.

Tatum and fellow Celtics Derrick White and Jrue Holiday will begin their quest for a gold medal on Sunday, July 28th, for Team USA's first game of group play. They all know what it takes to win while surrounded by talent, and the 2024 Summer Olympics will be another opportunity for them to prove that.