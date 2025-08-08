The Boston Celtics have been one of the more successful teams in the league over the past few years, and it would make sense to give credit to the talent. Nonetheless, coaching matters as well, and Joe Mazzulla has been a big reason for their success, and the organization is honoring that by giving him a multi-year contract extension.

Mazzulla wrote a statement regarding his contract extension with the team.

“This is truly a blessing,” Mazzulla said. “I would not be here without my faith, my wife, and my children. We are thankful for the partnership with our ownership groups, Brad's mentorship, and the support of our staff. Most importantly, I am grateful for the players I have been able to coach the past three seasons. I look forward to competing for the Celtics and the city of Boston.”

Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, also had a statement regarding Mazzulla.

“We are very excited that Joe has agreed to extend with the Celtics,” Stevens said. “He understands the job and has a passion for the Celtics that is only rivaled by our most die-hard fans. He’s worked hard and accomplished amazing things in his first three years as a head coach — including averaging over 60 wins per season and winning the 2024 NBA Championship.

Mazzulla took over the coaching duties for the Celtics in 2023, and in his second season, he led the Celtics to the NBA title, defeating the Dallas Mavericks. His coaching style has resonated with players, and they've bought into his system, which has led to their success.

There's no doubt that Mazzulla will be around for some time, and it will be interesting to see how he manages to lead the team next season with all the changes that occurred during the offseason. If it's anybody that can get the most out of their players, it's Mazzulla.