As he adjusts to his new surroundings with the Baltimore Ravens, receiver DeAndre Hopkins seems to be getting along well with star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Hopkins signed with the Ravens this offseason after splitting the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. In that roller coaster of a campaign, he made 56 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns. He also made two starts in the Chiefs' three playoff games, recording three receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Hopkins joins a talented receiving room in Baltimore as he gains chemistry with Jackson. After playing with Patrick Mahomes for most of last season, he will now play with another star quarterback in the hopes for Super Bowl contention.

Hopkins thought about his chemistry with Jackson during Sunday's press conference, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. According to the veteran receiver, the development has been positive between the two.

“It’s progressed well. We’re building on that on and off the field,” Hopkins said about Jackson.

DeAndre Hopkins on chemistry with Lamar Jackson: “It’s progressed well. We’re building on that on and off the field,” pic.twitter.com/r8fCJfvKNY — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 10, 2025

What lies ahead for Deandre Hopkins, Ravens

Article Continues Below

It's a great sign for the Ravens to get about Lamar Jackson and Deandre Hopkins. Having them get along before the 2025 regular season begins will be crucial for the AFC powerhouse.

Baltimore finished with a 12-5 record last season, dominating the top spot of the AFC North Division standings. They had hopes for a deep playoff run after taking down the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14 in the Wild Card round.

However, all of their hopes fell apart in the Divisional Round. They lost in a 27-25 heartbreaker to the Buffalo Bills, as their two-point conversion to tie the game was unsuccessful. Baltimore will hope to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2012, something they will hope to see Jackson lead them back to that stage.

After beating the Indianapolis Colts 24-16 in the preseason opener, the Ravens will prepare for their two remaining preseason contests. They face the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. ET and Washington Commanders on Aug. 23 at 12 p.m. ET.