The Indianapolis Colts dropped their first assignment in the preseason after losing to the Baltimore Ravens, 24-16, on Thursday. Apart from the defeat, fans were concerned after quarterback Anthony Richardson injured his finger in the first quarter and did not return.

Fortunately, Richardson did not have to miss an extended period. He will return to action against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

The former fourth overall pick, who sat out the Colts' minicamp after hurting his shoulder, is coming off an up-and-down campaign in his second year and is looking to establish himself as the team's unquestionable leader.

In the meantime, Indianapolis will employ a minor change against Green Bay, as reported by ESPN's Stephen Holder.

“Colts coach Shane Steichen said earlier that Daniel Jones will start next weekend’s preseason game against the Packers and play about two series. Anthony Richardson will take it from there and finish the first half. Starters will generally play about one quarter,” said Holder on X.

“This is a modification of the original plan based on Richardson’s minimal playing time on Thursday, when he sustained a dislocated finger in the first quarter.”

At the very least, Steichen can observe how both signal-callers play with the starting unit. The battle for the starting spot is still wide open for Richardson and Jones, as general manager Chris Ballard had stressed that it will be an “open competition.”

Last season, the 23-year-old Richardson played 11 games, throwing for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. In Week 8, he infamously took himself out of the game because he was tired. He lost his starting job to veteran Joe Flacco before reclaiming it in Week 11.

The 28-year-old Jones, meanwhile, went 10-of-21 for 144 yards and zero touchdowns in their loss to the Ravens.

He signed with the Colts on a one-year, $14 million contract in March. He did not play a single snap with the Minnesota Vikings last year.