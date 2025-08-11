The Los Angeles Rams handed out a closet job audition Saturday. Sean McVay got a glimpse of who wants to join Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, Jared Verse and others on the final roster. McVay and the Rams witnessed breakout performers against the Dallas Cowboys — altering the 53-man roster projection moving forward.

Blake Corum went wild and scored twice. Corum is a lock for a roster spot anyway as he enters season two.

But there were five hopefuls who boosted their stock. Including those who frustrated Cowboys NFL Preseason starter Joe Milton III before his arm injury.

Here are five Rams roster hopefuls who elevated their chances to land on the final roster by the end of the month.

Stetson Bennett looked like a different Rams QB

Stafford is making his way back from back soreness. Jimmy Garoppolo rested and has the No. 2 QB spot locked in.

But Bennett faced a critical and rare make-or-break game for the month of August. Bennett tossed four interceptions one year ago before throwing the game winner to beat Dallas 13-12.

The now third-year QB looked nothing like the turnover prone passer from that game. He went an efficient 16-of-24 for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the 31-21 win at Inglewood.

“He was awesome and he was totally present. I loved what I saw from him,” McVay told reporters postgame.

One of Bennett's touchdowns went to a weapon who may have earned his own roster spot following Saturday.

Another 5-foot-8 back grabs Rams spotlight

Corum wasn't the only impressive running back in Inglewood. Cody Schrader put on a show.

This is a @codyschrader_7 appreciation post ‼️

The undrafted 2024 prospect handled only five carries. But racked up 59 yards and averaged 11.8 yards per carry. He even hit an average of 7.2 yards after contact per Pro Football Focus.

He brings a near similar frame to Corum at 5-foot-8, 214-pounds. But the St. Louis native proved to be a load to bring down.

Schrader entered August facing tougher competition in the backfield. With fourth rounder Jarquez Hunter now in the picture. But with Ronnie Rivers dealing with a ribs injury, Schrader could rise up and land as the fourth RB.

Rams discover new ball-hawk?

The defensive backs stepped up big. Although Cam Lampkin earned big praise. All by executing the biggest play of the evening on the defensive backend.

UNREAL interception from Rams 2024 UDFA Cam Lampkin 🤯

Blackout restrictions may apply pic.twitter.com/t2jUFAQWgm — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) August 10, 2025

Lampkin equally became effective on the coverage end. He surrendered two receptions his side for 30 yards. And that was through four targets.

The 24-year-old keeps the theme of undrafted talent trying to make the Rams. Lampkin boosted his stock greatly here.

Another undrafted talent shines

Shaun Dolac shined on the defensive side. Showing his desire to comprise the inside linebacker room.

Dolac delivered two solo tackles and helped neutralize the run. But the 6-foot, 225-pounder thrived in coverage too.

The former University of Buffalo star allowed only one reception his side. Good for only three yards.

Dolac came to the pros as the reigning MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2024. He earned a Rams invite after going undrafted in April. With a young ILB room, Dolac comes with a shot to make the final cut.

Veteran WR boosts roster chance

Xavier Smith suddenly looked like an odd man out in the WR room. Adams' arrival along with rookie Konata Mumpfield's emergence complicated things for the return man.

Smith pulled off a reason why the Rams should keep him. Even outside his natural special teams duties as a return man.

He set the tone by catching a first quarter ball in traffic. Leaping over a safety and linebacker for the ball. Smith caught his next two passes from there.

He totaled 55 receiving yards. Smith reminded the Rams he brings versatility.