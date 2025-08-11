PHOENIX– A season-series sweep by the Atlanta Dream left just about everyone on the Phoenix Mercury disheveled. Even though Alyssa Thomas has had an incredible season, it felt like Atlanta limited her and everyone else's effectiveness.

Following Sunday's 74-66 loss, the All-Star forward detailed the consistent theme in the three total matchups against the Dream.

Also asked Alyssa Thomas if there’s been a consistent theme surrounding the Mercury’s three losses to the Atlanta Dream. “Our defense. I think they get a lot more 50-50 balls than we do, and making a lot of mental lapses.” pic.twitter.com/rzpwgPdJp8 — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) August 11, 2025

“I think they get a lot more fifty-fifty balls than we do,” Thomas said. “And then just make a lot of mental lapses of leading shooters, going to double team, and panicking when Bri Jones has the ball.

“So, for us it's again another learning experience. Something we had to continue to grow in, and I'm sure we will see them again in the playoffs, and we have to be ready.”

Thomas has shown her veteran leadership at every waking moment. From halftime speeches in the locker room to directing traffic on the floor, “the engine” has shown that poise.

Combining that with the other two Mercury stars, Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally, has been a good mix. However, the Dream seems to have turned into a nightmare for Phoenix.

They've been the one team the entire season that the Mercury haven't figured out. Still, there are some lingering questions about the team's rotations.

In two of the three games against Atlanta, Kalani Brown was a healthy scratch and didn't play. Mind you, they have one of the biggest frontcourts in the WNBA.

That's not something Thomas can control, but it doesn't make matters any easier for the three-time WNBA champions. At the end of the day, it comes down to effort and simply taking control from the get-go.

Alyssa Thomas has a simple message for the Mercury

Even though there were consistent themes from all three games, one thing stood out for Thomas.

“Today was the first quarter,” Thomas said. (We) Didn't come out ready to play; they punched us in our mouth early. It felt like for a majority of the game we were playing from behind.”

Alyssa Thomas told @ayabdeen what was to blame for the loss against Atlanta. “Today, it was the first quarter. We didn’t come out ready to play. They punched us in our mouth early.” pic.twitter.com/GNAXSmVlII — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) August 11, 2025

Playing from behind isn't a recipe for success in any sport, let alone basketball. That was something the Dream took full advantage of.

They slowed the game down, resulting in a multitude of half-court offense. They gave Thomas room to operate, but snuffed her teammates of space.

When there were moments of daylight, Atlanta quickly seized the opportunity to get back in the game. The Mercury's biggest lead was three points, and that was in the first quarter and the first two minutes.

Immediately after, the Dream took full advantage and slowly but surely put its stamp on the game.

Similar to Thomas, head coach Nate Tibbetts felt a similar way. He wasn't as straightforward as Thomas was, but still found some key similarities, especially on Sunday.

“I think different teams create different problems for your roster throughout the season,” Thomas said. “They're big and physical, and they have shooters around.

“I thought we were in a position to win the game, even without being at the level that we needed to. But they made the plays down the stretch and we didn't.”

Luckily, the Mercury will get some much-needed time off before their next game. They'll take on the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, and will have some time to rest, get a full practice in, and hopefully absorb Thomas's message.