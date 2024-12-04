The Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons will go head-to-head on Wednesday night. However, is Jayson Tatum playing against the Pistons?

Tatum (right knee tendinopathy) is on the Celtics' injury report. His knee injury will certainly be worth keeping an eye on.

Tatum has played well in the 2024-25 season so far. In fact, Tatum is establishing himself as a legitimate MVP candidate. The 26-year-old is currently averaging 28.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals per outing. He is also shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The 17-4 Celtics will be the favorite against the 9-14 Pistons regardless of Tatum's status, but Boston is still hopeful to have him available. Here is what we know about Jayson Tatum's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Pistons.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Jayson Tatum's injury status vs. Pistons

Jayson Tatum is currently listed as questionable, per the NBA injury report. Celtics guard Jrue Holiday is also listed as questionable with a knee injury.

The Celtics appear to be one of the best teams in the NBA once again. They are 17-4 as mentioned, which is good for second place in the Eastern Conference. Boston only trails the Cleveland Cavaliers as of this story's writing.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are in 11th place in the East, meaning they could end up competing for a play-in spot. Of course, there is still plenty of time in the regular season for things to change, so anything can happen.

The Celtics' primary focus is on keeping their stars healthy. As a result, they will not risk further injury to Tatum if his knee concern proves to be especially serious.

When it comes to the question of if Jayson Tatum is playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is maybe.