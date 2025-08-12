Two-time NBA Champion Jrue Holiday will be turning a new leaf in his career as he prepares for his first season in a Portland Trail Blazers uniform. Hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy on his last two squads, Holiday will look to become a cornerstone of this young roster looking to win their first championship since 1977. However, Holiday will have one last memory with Celtics fans as Nike releases his GT Cut 3 PE sneakers from last season.

Jrue Holiday was traded to Portland in exchange for Anfernee Simons as both teams take their front courts in new directions. Holiday will also be hunting for his first ‘Defensive Player of the Year' honor after being considered one of the best perimeter defenders in the league over the last 10 years.

Holiday has been known to be a massive supporter of Sabrina Ionescu's signature Nike Sabrina line, but last season saw him adding the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 3 to his arsenal as the performance-based model made massive waves in the league. After rotating through a number of player exclusive (PE) iterations, Nike will decide to continue their release of this ‘Celtics' colorway.

‘Celtics' Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 3 PE

Jrue Holiday x Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 3 “Celtics” is releasing on August 28 🍀 pic.twitter.com/N2UmfVI7M0 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 4, 2025



The Jrue Holiday PE arrives in an expansive color palette of Alabaster/Clay Green/Green Shock/Gum/Medium Brown/Black, worn by Holiday throughout last season to match the Celtics color scheme. The colorway blends traditional Boston shades of green with earth-toned accents, making for a very clean sneaker. Based in a Nike Air Zoom outsole, the shoes will feature Holiday's previous No. 4 on the back heel.

As it stands, early and exclusive pairs are available on the aftermarket for around $600, giving the impression that this will be a limited release. The shoes were unveiled during Nike's recent SNKRS showcase and will arrive on the SNKRS app and Nike platforms on August 28, 2025. The shoes come with a premium retail tag of $200, so don't miss out on your chance to grab this limited release!