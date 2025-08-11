In a calculated roster shuffle, the Boston Celtics recently waived two-way forward Miles Norris. A move that appears designed to make space for the incoming Celtics rookie big man Amari Williams. The Celtics inked Miles Norris to a two-way deal earlier this year, and he made brief NBA appearances. He ultimately becomes the odd man out as Boston cemented its vision for the 2025-26 campaign while maintaining roster flexibility.

Miles Norris joined the team in March and featured in three games with the Celtics. He posted modest averages of about 2.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.7 steals per outing. His G League numbers were stronger, roughly 14.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game with the Maine Celtics. However, his Summer League performance left something to be desired, as he shot just 36.8% overall and 25% from beyond the arc.

This roster adjustment comes on the heels of Boston’s trade for RJ Luis Jr. The Celtics sent Georges Niang and two second-round picks to Utah. In return, they acquired the undrafted rookie, who arrived on a two-way contract. That move, along with the signing of veteran Chris Boucher, signaled Boston’s priority on trimming luxury tax burdens. It also showed their intent to reset the roster for financial flexibility. At the same time, they aimed to build future upside in a competitive Eastern Conference landscape.

With Miles Norris waived, the Celtics presumably now hold two two-way slots with Max Shulga and RJ Luis locked in. The Celtics expect the third slot to go to rookie Amari Williams. The Celtics acquired Williams via a draft-day trade from the Magic after selecting him 46th overall. Amari Williams brings defensive prowess, size, and rebounding. These traits make him a compelling fit for Boston’s evolving frontcourt and a potential impact contributor in select matchups.

In summary, the Celtics have strategically reshaped their two-way roster. Miles Norris’ departure from the Celtics clears the way for Amari Williams to join the mix. These moves aim to balance immediate needs with long-term development and future playoff aspirations.