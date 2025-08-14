While the majority of the Boston Celtics' 2025-26 regular season schedule is under wraps until Thursday afternoon, their 2025 NBA Cup slate is already here. Boston was placed in East Group B alongside the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, and Orlando Magic.

Our NBA Cup Schedule is HERE ☘️ pic.twitter.com/m1aqbbBAcU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 13, 2025

Last season, the Celtics arguably had one of the most favorable NBA Cup draws, joining the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Chicago Bulls in East Group C. Despite this good fortune, the C's went 3-1 in group play and failed to advance to the knockout rounds.

Boston's group is a bit tougher in 2025, which is bad news for a retooled Celtics roster that's missing star forward Jayson Tatum, who's out indefinitely as he recovers from an Achilles rupture. With Tatum sidelined and a new starting five set to take the court, the Celtics will be tested early next season, and the NBA Cup could be a good indicator of their outlook for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.

So, let's break down each Group B matchup for the Celtics and predict how they'll fare against their Eastern Conference competitors.

October 31: Celtics at Sixers

The Celtics aren't the only team in a weird spot heading into the new season.

Coming off a supremely disappointing year, the Sixers are once again hard to get a read on. Their talented trio of point guard Tyrese Maxey, center Joel Embiid, and veteran wing Paul George is still in place, yet injuries could jeopardize that.

Embiid never seems to be clear of knee issues and George might not be ready to go by training camp as a result of summer surgery. Plus, shooting guard Quentin Grimes, who's been excellent in his time with the Sixers, is a restricted free agent and isn't guaranteed to return.

With all these question marks in mind, it's difficult to imagine what the injured Sixers and undermanned Celtics will look like in the NBA Cup. Barring any unforeseen changes, Boston can at least rely on guard Derrick White, reigning Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard, and 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

There's no denying that the Celtics won't be as good as last season, but — even when injured — they've managed to show more consistency in recent years than the 76ers. While Philly has an impressive youth movement in the works with second-year standout Jared McCain and rookie VJ Edgecombe, the Celtics are arguably better if Tatum and Embiid sit.

If Embiid and George are active, the Sixers can perhaps take down their weakened foe. However, more often than not, relying on Philly to stay healthy is ill-advised.

Prediction: Celtics defeat Sixers

November 7: Celtics at Magic

Although Orlando fell to Boston in five games during the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, it didn't let the Green Team effortlessly advance.

The Magic played the Celtics tough, committing hard fouls throughout the series and nearly starting a few fights. Ultimately, they were no match for the Celtics' talent, but that won't be the case this time around.

— Jaylen Brown on the Magic's hard fouls:

“I don't know. There might be a fight break out or something. It’s starting to feel like it's not even basketball, and the refs is not controlling the environment.” “If they want to fight it out, we can do that. We can fight to see who… pic.twitter.com/gefrszuP5u — CelticsMuse (@CelticsMuse) April 26, 2025

Orlando added some much-needed shooting help in the form of fringe All-Star Desmond Bane this summer without losing any serious star power. Plus, it still employs small forward Franz Wagner and star Paolo Banchero, who has a shot at becoming one of the greatest players in today's NBA.

Given the Magic's gritty defense and impressive size, the Celtics could be in trouble. They can no longer rely on the scoring prowess of Tatum, leaving Brown and a handful of secondary options to carry the load. An upset isn't out of the question, yet the Magic clearly have the superior roster.

And if the Celtics struggle to win anywhere, it's at the Kia Center. Boston hasn't won a regular season game there since October of 2022, and that losing streak may continue during the NBA Cup.

Prediction: Magic defeat Celtics

November 21: Celtics vs. Nets

Even though the Celtics aren't one of the best teams in East Group B, they're not the worst. That unfortunate title belongs to the Nets, who are in the midst of a rebuild.

Brooklyn doesn't currently roster anybody over the age of 28. In fact, it doesn't even roster its usual go-to scorer: Cam Thomas.

All five of the Nets’ first-round picks 👀 A new era in Brooklyn 🙌 (via @erikslater_) pic.twitter.com/CN66SeBfoD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 1, 2025

If Thomas was to return, the Nets' prospects don't improve all that much. They gained shooter Michael Porter Jr. this offseason but lost 3-and-D wing Cameron Johnson. Porter Jr. is a decent addition with room to grow, however, he's far from an All-Star on a team that would need one to truly compete in the Eastern Conference.

Thanks to a plethora of young players and promising head coach Jordi Fernández, the Nets are trending in the right direction. Their upward trajectory probably won't matter against the Celtics though, as Brown, White, and Pritchard are too much for them.

Prediction: Celtics defeat Nets

November 26: Celtics vs. Pistons

For the first time in what feels like forever, the Pistons have some positive momentum going.

Point guard Cade Cunningham is officially an All-Star and ready to lead a winning team. Veteran forward Tobias Harris is still productive, guard Jaden Ivey should be back from injury, and youngster Ausar Thompson has a high ceiling.

Cade Cunningham gets to the rim with the WILD finish 😤pic.twitter.com/YuZGllLbUS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 22, 2024

The gambling debacle that Sixth Man of the Year candidate Malik Beasley finds himself in hurts Detroit, yet the Motor City still has plenty of reason for optimism.

The same cannot be said for the Tatum-less Celtics, who are also without former starters Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis following an active offseason. The rest of the Eastern Conference realizes Boston is wounded, and Detroit is good enough to take advantage.

Until the Pistons blew out the shorthanded C's in their last meeting, they hadn't prevailed over the Green Team in three years. With the Celtics in a potential gap year, now is the chance for a young and hungry Pistons squad to exorcise some demons and build a winning streak against an old rival.

Prediction: Pistons defeat Celtics