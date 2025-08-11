The Boston Celtics are the winningest franchise in NBA history with 18 championship banners. Throughout the years, the franchise has witnessed several NBA greats that contributed to the team's decorated history. Here are the 10 best Boston Celtics duos, ranked.

10. Dominique Wilkins and Dino Radja

Atlanta Hawks former forward Dominique Wilkins talks with Boston Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko (8) before their game at Philips Arena.
The 90s weren't exactly the proudest years for the Boston Celtics, especially with the retirement of Larry Bird and the tragic passing of Reggie Lewis. However, Boston was spearheaded by Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins and Croatian center Dino Radja.

The duo played an instrumental role in leading the Celtics back into the playoffs, the last time the team made it to the postseason in the 90s. Despite a 35-47 record, the Celtics snatched the final playoff spot. They even snagged one win away from Shaquille O'Neal and the Orlando Magic in the first round.

9. Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) react during the second half of game three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2020 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
After losing Kyrie Irving and Al Horford in the offseason, the Celtics filled the void by picking up Kemba Walker during free agency. The cat-quick scoring guard instantly made his presence felt next to Jayson Tatum. In fact, the duo helped Boston total 48 wins during the 2019-20 season, capped off by an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. Unfortunately, the duo wasn't sustainable due to Walker's nagging injuries.

8. Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates with forward Jayson Tatum (0) after scoring during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.
Disgruntled in Cleveland, Boston capitalized by bringing in Kyrie Irving during the offseason to go along with All-Star free-agent Gordon Hayward. However, as early as the season opener, Hayward broke his leg, forcing Jayson Tatum to step up. A prime Irving and a young Tatum was competitive enough in the East. However, Tatum's lack of experience and Irving's questionable available often spoiled their campaigns.

7. Reggie Lewis and Xavier McDaniel

Orlando Magic guard Dennis Scott is defended by Boston Celtics guard Reggie Lewis (35) at the Orlando Arena.
After Larry Bird's retirement, the Celtics were forced to lean on Reggie Lewis and Xavier McDaniel. Both of these players even managed to squeeze out a playoff berth, even with the absence of Bird. Lewis led all scorers with 20.8 points per game, while McDaniel chipped in 13.5. They even snatched Game 1 of the first-round series opener. Unfortunately, Lewis' sudden passing due to a heart-related issue that saw him collapse in a practice session, marred the new era,

6. Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas (4) is congratulated by forward Jae Crowder (99) and forward Al Horford (42) against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. The Raptors beat the Celtics 114-106.
Life after the departure of the Celtics' big three was relatively tough. With the trade of Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, the move signaled a new era in Boston. Nonetheless, the front office did maintain competitiveness, when they made one of the most overlooked trades in history by getting Isaiah Thomas in exchange for Marcus Thornton.

With the duo of Thomas and Al Horford, the Celtics emerged as an unexpected dark horse in the East, even earning an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2017. Unfortunately, a hip injury numbered the days of Thomas' NBA stardom.

5. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) stand on the court during a timeout during the second half of their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden.
It's safe to say that the Celtics are a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference right now, thanks to Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. In a turn of events, Boston only managed to get a chance these two players by trading away championship pieces in Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. Furthermore, Brown and Tatum led Boston to the 2024 NBA championship. Unfortunately, an Achilles tear will sideline Tatum for at least a year.

4. Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett

Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) and Boston Celtics power forward Kevin Garnett (5) react during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Boston Celtics defeated the Orlando Magic 91-83.
After becoming cellar dwellers in the 2000s, the Celtics became relevant once more when the team was able to bring in Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen during the 2007 offseason. With a stacked team, Boston finally ended the franchise's championship drought by winning the 2008 NBA championship with Pierce and Garnett as the top-two options.

3. Larry Bird and Kevin McHale

Philadelphia 76ers forward Julius Erving (6) takes a shot against Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird (33) and Kevin McHale (32) at the Boston Garden.
The Celtics were a formidable dynasty in the 1980s, primarily thanks to the partnership of Larry Bird and Kevin McHale. The duo often played great music together, leading to three NBA championships. Bird and McHale carved out Hall of Fame worthy careers in Boston, leading to unforgettable moments to celebrate.

2. Bill Russell and John Havlicek

Boston Celtics forward John Havlicek (17) against the at Philadelphia 76ers.
After Bob Cousy's retirement, Boston's dominance in the NBA didn't stop. Eventually, the emergence of John Havlicek gave Bill Russell a perfect second star to play with, extending the franchise's dynasty. As a result, both Russell and Havlicek would win six NBA championships together.

1. Bill Russell and Bob Cousy

Boston Celtics guard Bob Cousy (14) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Royals guard Oscar Robertson (14) and Arlen Brockhorn (11) as Bill Russell (6) looks on at Cincinnati Gardens.
The Celtics dynasty wouldn't have taken off if it weren't for the emergence of Bill Russell and Bob Cousy. They were the focal points that allowed Boston to piece together one of the most dominant dynasties in NBA history. Without these two, the Celtics wouldn't be the winningest franchise today.

