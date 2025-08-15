BOSTON — Boston Celtics center Luka Garza knows how it feels not to get playing time. He spent three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and never averaged more than 10 minutes per game, sitting on the bench as other guys—such as fellow big man Naz Reid—got the opportunities he hoped for.

Reid made the most of his chance at real minutes, as he went from an occasional healthy scratch to the Sixth Man of the Year in 2024. A little more than a year after taking home the John Havlicek Trophy, Reid agreed to a five-year, $125 million deal with the T-Wolves.

The stability Reid earned with that massive contract is what Garza wants with Boston. He said as much on Thursday following a busy morning at the Jr. Celtics Academy summer camp.

“I mean, I think I've had just so many great mentors, so many great vets,” Garza responded when asked which players have helped him grow in the league. “Especially Nickeil [Alexander-Walker] and Naz, they just gave me a blueprint that I saw in front of me. When Naz was with me, when I first got there…he was sitting right next to me getting DNPs. And you know, obviously everyone knows what happened after that, and you know that'll never happen to him again. That's my goal. Is to put myself in that position.”

Luka Garza cutting layup, assisted by Naz Reid pic.twitter.com/4ZyY8MzBeA — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) February 4, 2025

While putting the work in is essential to carving out a role with a team, sometimes the minutes just aren't there. Garza quickly discovered that, sitting behind star centers like Karl Anthony-Towns and Rudy Gobert, when he first arrived in Minnesota.

Although the Timberwolves shook up their roster last season, Garza still couldn't quite crack the rotation as Reid flourished and three-time All-Star Julius Randle instantly became a starter.

Why next season is pivotal for Luka Garza's NBA career

Article Continues Below

In Boston, Garza should finally have the golden opportunity he's been dreaming of. Former starting Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis was traded this offseason, while backup big man Luke Kornet left in free agency. Moreover, veteran center Al Horford is expected to either retire or depart Boston in the coming weeks to join the Golden State Warriors.

If Garza can impress in training camp, significant minutes are in his near future. In fact, a starting job isn't even out of the question. The former 2021 second-round pick realizes this, and he's been preparing all summer to prove he's worth more than the two-year, $5.5 million contract he inked with Boston.

“The summer has been incredible,” Garza said with a smile. “I just got back [to Boston] this last week, but before, there was just a lot of training and preparation, and just getting ready for, obviously, the magnitude of this opportunity, and just extremely fortunate and blessed to have this opportunity to put on that jersey. And I'm just so excited to get out there.”

Luka Garza on the opportunity ahead of him: “I've always kind of been in different positions in my career. So this feels like a moment where…the work that I've been doing my whole life…has prepared me for what's to come. So I'm just extremely fortunate and ready to go.” pic.twitter.com/Co8ZuC2hLe — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) August 14, 2025

The 2025-26 campaign could open doors for Garza while closing the Celtics' championship window. Star forward Jayson Tatum is out indefinitely due to an Achilles rupture, and a third consecutive 60-win season feels impossible.

However, when Tatum hopefully returns by the 2026-27 season, Boston's title window could reopen. And if Garza truly follows in Reid's footsteps and capitalizes on his newfound opportunity, he'll be participating in the potential resurgence and not just watching from the sidelines.