The Boston Celtics have signed free-agent wing Ron Harper Jr. to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. The 25-year-old guard/forward, who has previously spent time with the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons, will join Boston for training camp as he competes for a roster spot ahead of the 2025–26 NBA season.

Harper, a 6-foot-6 wing, went undrafted out of Rutgers University in 2022. He began his professional career with the Raptors, spending his first two seasons on two-way contracts.

After being waived by Toronto in December 2023, Harper briefly joined Boston on a training-camp deal but did not make the roster. He later signed with the Pistons on a two-way contract in January 2024, where he split time between Detroit and their G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.

Across three NBA seasons, Harper has appeared in 11 total games, averaging 2.2 points in 6.3 minutes per contest. His opportunities at the NBA level have been limited, but he has built a strong track record in the G League.

Last season, Harper appeared in 37 combined games with the Cruise and the Maine Celtics, posting 16.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.9 steals in 29.6 minutes per game. He proved to be an efficient perimeter threat, shooting 38.6% from three-point range on 8.2 attempts per game.

In a smaller four-game stretch with Maine earlier in the season, Harper averaged 22.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, while with Motor City, he delivered 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in just under 33 minutes per game.

Article Continues Below

In his 57 career G League appearances, Harper has averaged 17.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game, shooting 47.0% from the field, 38.0% from deep, and 81.7% from the free-throw line.

This is the second straight offseason Harper has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with Boston. In July 2024, he joined the Celtics on the same type of contract but was waived in October before the regular season.

Should he be waived again, Harper would remain eligible to join the Maine Celtics as an affiliate player, where he could earn a bonus of up to $85,300 if he spends at least 60 days with the team.

Boston currently has 19 players under contract, two shy of the offseason maximum. With all three two-way slots already filled by Max Shulga, Amari Williams, and RJ Luis, Harper’s immediate path to sticking in Boston will likely depend on his performance during camp.

Harper comes from a basketball family. His father, Ron Harper Sr., played 15 NBA seasons, winning five championships, while his younger brother, Dylan Harper, was selected No. 2 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2025 NBA Draft.