Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum had one word to say in response to his father getting an NBL head coaching job

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had a single-word reaction to his father's latest promotion:

“Congrats.”

The congratulations are well deserved, as Justin Tatum has been named interim head coach of the NBL's Illawarra Hawks. The club announced on Tuesday morning that coach Jacob Jackomas would not see out the remainder of the season after opening the campaign with a 2-7 record, following last season’s 3-25 bottom-placed finish.

Tatum, the 44-year-old father of the Celtics superstar, arrived at the club earlier this year in a scouting and special advisory position, and the franchise believes he is the type of character that can help the team correct course

Justin played high school basketball at St. Louis Christian College High School and won a state title with the team in 1997. During his college career at St. Louis University, he was named the Conference USA First Team All-Defense player.

His basketball career eventually took him overseas to the Netherlands. Jayson was just a kid then, and the young boy did not see his father much for some time. The Celtics star was eight when his father Justin returned from Europe to Missouri because of injury.

NBA fans are well aware of Jayson Tatum's feats with the Celtics but may not know that his father was the one coaching him up as a kid. Tatum later elaborated on the hire, according to Bobby Krivitsky of SportsMap Radio:

“Yeah, I found out last night. I'm extremely happy for him and proud of him. That's a big step. I know he's trying to build his resume and his coaching career. Won multiple state titles in high school. Different teams. Been over in Australia for the last four months and is now the head coach of the Hawks. I'm excited for him and looking forward to him kind of turning that organization around.”

Illawarra’s first game under Tatum will come on Sunday, November 19 when the Hawks travel to take on the Breakers at Spark Arena.

His son's next game takes place on Wednesday as the Celtics travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers.