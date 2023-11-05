Celtics star Jayson Tatum continued to rewrite the franchise history books with his latest milestone against the Nets.

The Boston Celtics organization have had no shortage of Hall of Fame players don their jersey. From Bill Russell to Larry Bird to Paul Pierce and many more in between, the Celtics have had some of the greatest players in NBA history to wear the Boston green. The Celtics current superstar iteration is Jayson Tatum who just reset team history with his latest career accomplishment against the Brooklyn Nets.

With an and-1 in the second quarter against the Nets, Jayson Tatum becomes the youngest player in @celtics history to reach 10,000 career points. At 25 years and 246 days of age, Tatum is the 10th-youngest player in NBA history to hit 10K. pic.twitter.com/TZp2G6CLMD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 5, 2023

Against the Nets, Jayson Tatum became the Celtics youngest player to reach 10,000 career points. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Tatum has played his entire career with the Celtics. Following this season, Tatum will be eligible for a supermax extension from the Celtics.

Through the Celtics first four games of the season, Tatum has been playing 33.5 minutes per game. He's been averaging 29.8 points per game, 9.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists with splits of 56.3 percent shooting from the field, 40.6 percent shooting from the three point line and 80 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Last season, Tatum was named to his fourth consecutive All-Star selection and finish in the top five in the NBA MVP Award voting. It's safe to say both will be true this season.

The Celtics reloaded this offseason adding Jrue Holiday in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers and Kristaps Porzingis in a sign and trade with the Washington Wizards. They reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season only to fall in seven games to the Miami Heat. The team has championship aspirations after reaching the 2022 NBA Finals.