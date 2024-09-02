Boston Celtics champion Jayson Tatum showed off his skill set, which extends beyond the basketball floor and onto an art canvas, during his Jordan brand's promotional tour, which stopped in China last week. The All-NBA star received a unique portrait of him hoisting his son, “Deuce,” in a shower of green and white confetti moments after winning the NBA Finals in 2024.

And Tatum is seen making some of his own art via Celtics Wire's Cameron Tabatabaie.

As fellow Jordan brand ambassadors, Tatum was joined by Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, New Orleans star Zion Williamson, and Orlando Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero in China.

Tom Brady praises Jayson Tatum for role with Team USA in 2024 Olympics

Jayson Tatum opened up about his role in winning a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in a recent interview with The Athletic's Jared Weiss. Tatum addressed his minimal role on the team, including playing zero minutes in Team USA's win against Serbia in the group phase and again in the semifinal round. Then, head coach Steve Kerr played Tatum for only 11 minutes in the gold medal game against France.

“I wasn't moping around. I didn't have an attitude,” Tatum said, per The Athletic. “I wasn't angry at the world. I stayed ready and did what was asked of me and I won a gold medal, right? I know I didn't make a jump shot when I was with Team USA. I don't know, law of averages. It's a weird rhythm thing being with Team USA; you never exactly know when you're gonna get the ball. But that's part of it. You sign up for that because I've done it before (at the Tokyo Games).”

Tatum's quote triggered a response from Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback praised the NBA champion for being a true professional who has no issue putting his team's goal ahead of his own.

“A true professional! A true champion! And a great teammate!” Brady wrote on Instagram. “We should celebrate people who care more about the team success than the individual success! There are so many people involved in every organization who don't always play a ‘starting' role but play a huge role in the success of the team. I have more respect for Jayson Tatum now more than ever! 100% now this is what we should be teaching our kids!”

The five-time Celtics All-Star averaged 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in four games for Team USA.