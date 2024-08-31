With the Olympics done and training camp still a few weeks away, NBA players are getting in their offseason travels before coming back to their home cities to begin a new season. And for a few of the NBA's biggest stars like the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic and Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, China is the place to be.

Tatum and Doncic, as well as Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, all of whom are Jordan Brand athletes, are in China for a Jordan promotional tour, which the company said was “to connect with local youth and foster their love for the game.” During the tour, which was set to hit Shanghai and Beijing, the players held events and even visited one of the world's most iconic landmarks: the Great Wall of China.

The four NBA players were filmed walking along the wall, at which time Tatum revealed something about himself.

“I'm really afraid of heights, they don't know that,” Tatum said.

Williamson, who looks to have slimmed down, noted the Chinese heat.

“Oh I'm good, it's just hot,” Williamson said with a smirk. “I need my towel. It's hot.”

Doncic was joined by his father, Sasa, on the trip.

NBA training camp begins in a month

The NBA players have about four weeks before they have to report to training camp. NBA training camp officially opens Oct. 1, three days before preseason games begin with the Denver Nuggets vs. Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Abu Dhabi.

For each of the four players on the Jordan Brand trip, much is expected of them. Tatum, of course, won the NBA Championship with the Celtics in June and will certainly be aiming for a repeat. Luka Doncic, who finished third in NBA MVP voting this past season, also led his team to the NBA Finals, where they lost to Boston. Another deep run into the postseason will likely be expected of Doncic, one of the league's very best players.

Zion Williamson has struggled mightily with injuries throughout his career, and despite a relatively healthy season last year, it ended with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the New Orleans Pelicans' first-round playoff loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. If Williamson can stay healthy, the Pelicans should be a difficult team to beat in the Western Conference.

Paolo Banchero is the youngest of the group, but after a season in which he led the Orlando Magic back to the playoffs, the former Rookie of the Year will be expected to continue his upward trajectory and potentially make it to the second round with Orlando.