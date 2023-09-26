The Boston Celtics will be back in action in less than a month, but they're not the same team from last year.

This past offseason, the C's traded away veteran point guard Marcus Smart in a shocking move that brought them talented center Kristaps Porzingis. Boston also dealt fan-favorite Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for draft picks.

Like many Boston fans, Celtics star Jayson Tatum has some mixed feelings about the summer shakeup. On Kevin Hart's YouTube comedy show, “Cold as Balls,” the 25-year-old discussed his team's new beginnings and the departure of his old friends.

“Our team looks a little different, which I'm excited and sad about,” he told Hart. “Smart and Grant are gone but we got some great new additions.”

Tatum was teammates with Smart for six seasons and they undoubtedly developed a close relationship. He even attended Smart's wedding earlier this September, where he can be seen dancing with fellow star Jaylen Brown and the groom himself:

Although Tatum and Williams weren't teammates for as long, they also grew close after three seasons together. The St. Louis native often treated Williams like his brother, constantly making jokes at his expense off the court and on social media. And even though the subject of his ridicule is now in Dallas, the teasing doesn't seem to be slowing down on either side:

As for those who just arrived in Beantown, Porzingis will hopefully make his Celtics debut on October 25th against his former team: the New York Knicks. Whether or not he's good to go remains to be seen, but the C's also brought in former Cleveland Cavalier Lamar Stevens, former Indiana Pacer Oshae Brissett, and former Toronto Raptor Dalano Banton this offseason.

Overall, it was a busy offseason in Boston. But in just a few weeks, it'll finally be time to see these changes in action when the 2023-24 season tips off.