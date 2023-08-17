The start of the NBA season is just a few months away, and that means the Boston Celtics' 2023-24 schedule is finally here.

As always, Celtics fans will have a lot to look forward to. The 2023-24 regular season schedule will reignite rivalries, build upon newer ones, and see the C's squaring off with a lot of familiar faces.

But, which contests in the 82-game slate are appointment television? Without further ado, here are five must-watch games during the Boston Celtics' 2023-24 campaign for Banner 18.

Must-watch games on Celtics' 2023-24 NBA schedule

Oct. 27 vs. Miami Heat

The last time the Celtics were at home against the Miami Heat, they watched their hopes at a championship disappear during a crushing Game 7 loss in the Eastern Conference Finals. The image of Jimmy Butler and company celebrating their 2023 NBA Finals berth in Boston has probably stayed in the minds of the Green Team.

Luckily, they won't have to wait long to exact revenge in the new season. The C's will host the Heat very early on during their 2023-24 campaign, giving them a golden opportunity to make amends for their past failures. Boston has been knocked out by Miami in two of their last three playoff appearances, and the two Eastern Conference foes have further cemented a legitimate rivalry.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum will hopefully be healthy for this contest, as he wasn't at full strength the last time they met. Fellow All-Star Jaylen Brown should be ready to go as well, and he'll try to atone for his disastrous Game 7 performance.

Whenever Butler and the scrappy Heat arrive in Beantown it's always a show, so this rivalry renewal will be worth tuning into in October.

Dec. 25 @ Los Angeles Lakers

The Celtics and Lakers have the greatest rivalry in NBA history, and the league is doing it justice by having the two foes face off on Christmas Day. Boston and L.A. haven't played on Christmas since 2008, making this exciting matchup long overdue.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

In their last meeting, the C's nabbed an overtime win at home. The 125-121 victory wasn't without controversy though, as Lakers star LeBron James claimed he was fouled on the last play of regulation and had an all-time reaction:

LeBron James absolutely fuming that he didn't get the foul call at the end of Lakers-Celtics 😳pic.twitter.com/vuTiEHEBJh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 29, 2023

This time, James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Lakers will have the luxury of being at home. While it's tough to know what the lineups will look like when the holiday game rolls around, watching Boston and L.A. rarely disappoints.

Jan. 13 vs. Houston Rockets

Houston and Boston don't have an established rivalry. Although the two cities have met in the Finals before, there isn't really bad blood between the Celtics and Rockets.

Yet, this season, the return of Ime Udoka will generate plenty of interest. The former Celtics head coach led Boston to its first Finals appearance in over a decade, however, he was suspended in disgrace just a few months after. While the details of Udoka's scandal aren't public knowledge, the Rockets didn't see much of an issue when they hired him in April.

Udoka hasn't had much contact at all with the C's since his departure, so how Boston greets him when he comes back should be intriguing. Will he be booed? Will there be scattered applause? Regardless, seeing Udoka square off against Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla should be worth the wait.

Feb. 4 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Trading Marcus Smart sent shockwaves through Boston. The nine-year Celtic was undoubtedly the heart and soul of the team, but the Celtics ultimately made a tough choice by exchanging him for All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis.

When Smart goes back to his former home, he's sure to receive lots of cheers. Yet, when the game begins, he'll fiercely try to prove that the Celtics were wrong to send him off to the Memphis Grizzlies. Smart aside, the Grizzlies are young and hungry, making any matchup with them interesting. Add in Smart's return, and this contest has every element a basketball fan could ask for.

Mar. 1 vs. Dallas Mavericks

Speaking of reunions, the Celtics will host some familiar faces in early March when the Mavericks come to town.

Former Celtic forward Grant Williams just arrived there after a sign-and-trade and he'll play alongside the talented Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, another former Green Teamer. Although fan-favorite Williams will be received differently than the divisive Irving, fans will be in for a show either way. Dallas didn't make the playoffs last year, however, its roster undoubtedly has top-tier talent.