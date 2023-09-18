Marcus Smart was traded out of Boston, but that doesn't mean his love for the Celtics is gone.

And speaking of love, Smart tied the knot last weekend with Maisa Hallum, whom he proposed to while still on the C's in December. The wedding was also a reunion of sorts, as plenty of current and former Celtics were in attendance.

Congratulations to Mr and Mrs. Smart! 💚 ( 📸 Marcus Smart Instagram) pic.twitter.com/31w1vJfFN0 — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) September 15, 2023

The Memphis Grizzlies guard hosted Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Robert Williams III, and even more rostered Celtics. As for his other teammates during his nine-year tenure with the C's, there was Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, 2023 FIBA World Cup champion Daniel Theis, and Dallas Mavericks forward Grant Williams.

As for coaches and organizational leaders, Smart invited them too. For example, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and head coach Joe Mazzulla were spotted at the wedding. They even posed in the photo booth with Tatum:

This photo from Marcus Smart’s wedding is absolutely spectacular pic.twitter.com/5As0R4aWVu — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) September 18, 2023

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, vice president of basketball operations Mike Zarren, and former Boston assistant coaches Ben Sullivan and Damon Stoudamire also showed up for Smart. But perhaps the most interesting guest of all was Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, who helped guide Smart and company to the NBA Finals in 2022.

Although Udoka was suspended by the C's and shown the door following a scandal, it's clear his former players still admire him. All of the details might never be known about Udoka's inappropriate relationships with Celtics personnel, however, whatever he did wasn't bad enough to prevent him from getting another high-profile job.

In the wake of the happy wedding, most of the NBA guests will go their separate ways. Udoka will lead a new-look Rockets team, the Celtics will chase Banner No. 18 again, and Smart will try and establish himself in Memphis. While Marcus Smart is no longer a Celtic, the city of Boston has no shortage of love for him. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year will return to Beantown when the C's host the Grizzlies on February 4th, 2024.