The Boston Celtics likely squandered their chances at the top spot in the Eastern Conference after an ugly 130-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. However, star forward Jayson Tatum doesn’t seem too concerned about Boston’s current rank.

After being asked about how worried he was that the Milwaukee Bucks essentially locked up the 1-seed, Tatum told reporters that it doesn’t matter much.

“In the playoffs, you’re gonna have to win on the road at some point,” Tatum responded, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

The Bucks will now probably have home-court advantage throughout the 2023 NBA Playoffs, as they’re two and a half games ahead of Boston. While the Celtics will get a chance to shrink that lead when they play Milwaukee on Thursday night, there’s a good chance they stay where they are in second place.

“We’ll play better,” Tatum said, per Celtics reporter Taylor Snow. We’ll come out with more pop, with more energy, more focus … All I care about is how we respond, and I’m sure that we will.”

Tatum wasn’t alone in his casual response to the road loss, as head coach Joe Mazzulla mostly shrugged it off.

“We’ve been playing really good basketball for a stretch of time,” Mazzulla said, per Snow. Tonight was just an off night. Very rarely has that happened to us, so we just have to move on and control the things that we can.”

In Mazzulla’s defense, before falling to Washington the C’s beat their last three opponents by an average of 30.6 points. Yet, at the same time, the Wizards were without elite scorers Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma, meaning the Green Team lost by 19 to a team without multiple starters.

Even worse was Boston’s defensive effort versus Washington, as the C’s let up 130 points to a weaker offense that averages 113.1 points per game. For context, the Wizards score more than just nine other NBA teams, whereas the Celtics average the third-most points per game in the league.

Whether the embarrassing loss was an aberration or a serious cause for concern might be revealed during Thursday night’s matchup between Boston and Milwaukee. If Tatum and company can bounce back and win that game, the loss in D.C. will quickly be forgotten.