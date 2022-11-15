Published November 15, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics are picking up right where they left off last season. Right now, with a 10-3 record, Jayson Tatum and Co. have firmly established themselves as one of the best teams in the NBA this season. You also have to note that they’re doing all this without their starting center Robert Williams in the mix.

Williams is still on the shelf after undergoing surgery on his left knee during the offseason. The 25-year-old was initially given a timetable of 8-to-12 weeks, and at this point, Time Lord is closing in on his return.

Interim head coach Joe Mazulla recently provided a timely update on the status of the Celtics’ prized big man. Boston hasn’t provided a specific target date for Williams yet, but it does sound like he’s making significant strides toward his much-anticipated return to action (h/t Cameron Tabatabaie of Celtics Wire):

“No timetable has changed as far as where he’s at,” Mazulla said.

“He’s doing good, he’s in great spirits mentally. He’s doing a great job with his rehab, it’s great to see him out there and progressing well.”

While it doesn’t sound like Williams is going to be returning in the immediate future, there is still reason for Celtics fans to get excited. At this point, it seems like he should be back in the lineup closer to Christmas. That’s still quite a ways away, but there’s no denying that Boston has been doing quite well even without their starting center.

The Celtics are just going to get better from here on out.