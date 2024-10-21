BOSTON — Coaching in the NBA isn't the hardest job in the world, but it comes with plenty of pressure—especially in a sports-crazed city like Boston. However, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla stressed that outside noise and media pressure aren't all that daunting.

On Monday, Mazzulla was asked about the high expectations the Celtics face this season, as they're the reigning champions and boast the talent and depth to be in the mix for another title. The Green Team's young coach brushed off the potential pressure and told the press that there are more important things in life.

“We're all gonna be dead soon, and it really doesn't matter anymore, so there's zero pressure,” he said at practice.

Instead of worrying about what would happen if the Celtics failed to secure back-to-back rings, Mazzulla expressed a more straightforward and positive outlook on the 2024-25 NBA season.

“You’re either gonna win or you’re not … It’s not pressure, it’s an opportunity,” he described.

“Opportunity” is an appropriate, one-word summary of Boston's upcoming title defense.

Last summer, the Celtics ended their championship drought and captured banner no. 18 after 16 years. Following this long-awaited triumph, the C's brought back the majority of their roster and staff, showing that those within the organization know they have the opportunity to be a part of something special. Something that could go beyond a single title.

Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard discussed his squad's promise on Monday and made it clear that everybody inside the Auerbach Center is hungry for more championships.

“There’s a lot of people who have won one [championship],” he acknowledged. “But winning it multiple times and creating almost, like, a dynasty, that’s hard to do. That’s greatness, and that’s something we’re trying to achieve.”

How Joe Mazzulla stays grounded in reality while leading the Celtics

It's easy to get lost in the excitement and pressure of a possible dynasty. Yet, Mazzulla looked calm and focused just a day before his team's season debut on Tuesday night against the new-look New York Knicks.

The New England native explained that he can stay relaxed because his occupation doesn't have the same dire stakes as others.

“We're not surgeons. We're not in the military. We coach basketball for a living,” he stated.

Although few professions are as publicly monitored as his, Mazzulla refuses to be bothered by media criticism and social media takes.

“They don’t have a weapon. They’re not gonna come after me. They’re just saying words,” he said of the often harsh Boston sports media while surrounded by reporters and cameras. “There's nothing anyone in this [media] circle can do to me that's gonna impact my identity and who I am as a person and a coach. We’re either going to win or we’re not, and 40 years from now, none of you are invited to my funeral, and that’s it.”

Mazzulla is much more concerned about family and earning the respect of his players, and that's been apparent since he took over for former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka in 2022.

The 36-year-old will continue to bond with his team in the coming months, as the Celtics prepare for a lengthy regular season and chase their 19th title in franchise history. Whether Boston fails or prevails, Mazzulla will be there for his guys.

After all, they are the ones who'll be attending his funeral.