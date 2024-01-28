Jrue Holiday is enjoying his first season with the Celtics and would love to work out a long-term deal to stay in Boston

The Boston Celtics have served notice on the rest of the NBA that they intend to live up to their status as the league's favored team to capture the 2024 NBA championship. They brought a league-best 35-10 record into their game against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday night, and point guard Jrue Holiday has played a key role in the team's excellent play this season.

The Celtics were a solid team before they acquired Holiday in the offseason, but they had fallen short of the NBA title in 2022 and 2023. They were stopped in the championship round by the Golden State Warriors two years ago, and the Miami Heat beat them in the seventh game of the Eastern Conference Finals last year.

Marcus Smart had largely filled the role of point guard in pervious seasons and alternated spectacular play with key mistakes that cost the Celtics from time to time. Holiday is a more consistent performer than his predecessor.

He has enjoyed his first season with the Celtics and he would like to remain with the team on a long-term basis. Holiday has a player option for the 2024-25 season and could opt for free agency, but he wants to stay with the Celtics.

“I’d like to be here,” Holiday told MassLive. “I feel like I’m getting more and more comfortable, loving the guys, loving the organization and loving the city.”

Jrue Holiday is averaging 13.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He is connecting on 42.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. In addition to his offensive contributions, Holiday is often a game-changing defensive player who capable of slowing down high-scoring opponents.