As the Celtics march towards the playoffs, Jayson Tatum believes this year's team is capable of winning the NBA Championship.

The Boston Celtics have had some great teams in recent years. But Jayson Tatum believes this Celtics squad is the best group he's ever been a part of.

Tatum was named to his fifth All-Star team on Thursday night and celebrated by taking down the Miami Heat, 143-110. The Celtics star spoke to Andscape senior writer Marc Spears about the supreme talent his current team boasts.

“It is the most talented team I’ve been on by far,” he said. “It’s the most selfless team. And not to say that other teams I have been on weren’t as talented or were selfish, but just the talent level that we have one through five and where we’re at in our career.”

The Celtics hold the best record in the NBA at 35-10 overall. They also have a star-studded starting five that had each of its members finish top-10 in All-Star fan voting. Although every starter might not get invited to Indianapolis for All-Star weekend, they all have a strong case.

So, how have the C's managed to share the ball with five potential All-Stars? According to Tatum, it's all about sacrifice.

“And we’re all sacrificing. We don’t average as much as we did the year before,” Tatum admitted. “Nobody’s having career-high numbers, but we’re all sharing the wealth, everybody’s eating and we’re winning and we are having fun doing it.”

Last season, Tatum became the first Celtic in franchise history to average more than 30 points per game. This season, he's averaging 27 points per game, yet he's shooting an efficient 46.8% from the field. The St. Louis native hasn't shot better than that since his rookie season, which saw him put up around five to 10 field goal attempts per game rather than the nine to 19 he averages now.

The 2023-24 iteration of the Celtics benefits from balance as well. Their last game is the perfect example, as every Celtic starter scored 15 points or more against the Heat and nobody shot worse than 46.6% on the night. Boston's ability to rely on any of its starters on any given night is perhaps its best advantage.

“We got guys that’s made All-Star games, [Jaylen Brown] made All-NBA. I’ve been All-NBA first team a couple years in a row, guys have gotten paid and we are all just really just doing whatever it takes on a nightly basis to win,” Tatum said.

Of course, Tatum and the Celtics want more than regular-season success. They need to bring Banner No. 18 to Boston to truly be considered an all-time great group.

“You play the game to be a champion, right? And I don’t know how long I’ll wear the Celtics jersey, but I want to be remembered as one of the best Celtics to ever play,” Tatum stated. “And you can’t get in that conversation unless you win a championship. So that motivates me all the time.”